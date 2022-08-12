NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 14,341 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 37,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $107.95. The stock had a trading volume of 42,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,951. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $117.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.72.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.