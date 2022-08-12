NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,766 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Comcast by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 392,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,665,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

