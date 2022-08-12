NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $52.60 Million Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 786,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,396 shares during the period. New Relic comprises about 2.3% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $52,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in New Relic by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,430.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $96,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,847 shares of company stock worth $5,723,101 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Relic Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

NEWR traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $68.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,471. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. Analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

