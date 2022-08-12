NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 2,423.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521,243 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE:DNB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,987. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

