NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 2,758 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,443 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.7 %

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,537. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.