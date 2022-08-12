NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 202.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,387 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 113,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,460. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

