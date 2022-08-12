Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.08

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.08 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 32.85 ($0.40). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.38), with a volume of 2,267 shares traded.

Newmark Security Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15. The stock has a market cap of £2.95 million and a P/E ratio of -7.88.

Newmark Security Company Profile

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

