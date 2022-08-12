NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 4,643 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.40. 8,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

