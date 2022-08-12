NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 6,868 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 44,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,051. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $78.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.87%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

