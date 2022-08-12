NewSquare Capital LLC Has $16.25 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.7% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,694,000 after acquiring an additional 129,389 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $258.76. 26,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.17 and a 200 day moving average of $251.01. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

