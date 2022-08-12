NewSquare Capital LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1,176.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,894 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

