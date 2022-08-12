NewSquare Capital LLC Has $8.42 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,088,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. 368,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,377,697. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

