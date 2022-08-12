NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,980,000 after acquiring an additional 605,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,430,000 after acquiring an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.29. 7,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 154.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.