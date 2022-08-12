NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Trading 4.9% Higher

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.70 and last traded at $65.53. Approximately 154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 130,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.
NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01.
NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust
In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.