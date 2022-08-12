NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Trading 4.9% Higher

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.70 and last traded at $65.53. Approximately 154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 130,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.44.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 187.65%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

