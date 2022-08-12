NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Shares Up 2.6%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.34. 171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.
NEXTDC Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.
NEXTDC Company Profile
NEXTDC Limited, a technology company, provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal interconnection solutions; cloud center ecosystems; and data center asset management services.
