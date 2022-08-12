NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.22.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.