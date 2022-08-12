NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:NN opened at $3.39 on Friday. NextNav has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextNav will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,266,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,129.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti bought 146,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $388,018.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,857,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,871,895.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,266,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,129.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,136,331 shares of company stock worth $18,657,789. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextNav by 173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NextNav by 189.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

