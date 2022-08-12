NFT Index Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NFTI)

NFT Index (NFTI) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $5,722.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $762.44 or 0.03199797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

NFT Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

