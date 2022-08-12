NFT (NFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.96

NFT (NFT) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. NFT has a market capitalization of $26.96 and approximately $56,164.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,781.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00127130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00069500 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

