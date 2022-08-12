Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 475 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

