Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 51 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 47.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

GD stock opened at $231.82 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

