Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

