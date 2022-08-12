NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $118.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $178.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

