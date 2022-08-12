Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.65-1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

NOMD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. 717,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,930. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.68%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 57.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 139,391.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

