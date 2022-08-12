Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.59%.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSYS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $19.56.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

