Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Short Interest Down 26.4% in July

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

NSTB stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $1,290,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,295,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.