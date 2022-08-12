Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.46. 5,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,553. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

