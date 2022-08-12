Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG opened at $133.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

