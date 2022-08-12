Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GLW opened at $37.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.