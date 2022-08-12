NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) PT Lowered to $28.00

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

