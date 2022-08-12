Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.