Norwood Investment Partners LP Has $8.18 Million Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Norwood Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,534 shares during the period. PAR Technology comprises approximately 5.0% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 58.3% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 399,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,335,000.

NYSE:PAR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,254. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.24. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

