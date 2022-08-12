Norwood Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 124,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,410,000. PayPal accounts for about 8.8% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

PayPal Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity at PayPal

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.61. 182,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,997,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.