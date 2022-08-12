Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. 286,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.37%.

In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $275,972.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $275,972.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $231,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

