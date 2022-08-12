Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Kenneth Rex Query Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Nucor Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $141.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.40. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
Nucor Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.
Institutional Trading of Nucor
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
