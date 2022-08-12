Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Kenneth Rex Query Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nucor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $141.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.40. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

