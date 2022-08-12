Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Nucor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NUE opened at $141.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Nucor by 572.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 255,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

