Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NMT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,147. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

