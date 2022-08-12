NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.43-$5.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$815.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $795.12 million.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $141.48.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,109,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $1,109,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $2,007,053.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,851,162.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,275 shares of company stock worth $5,126,373. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

NV5 Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $6,962,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $1,555,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 145.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

