NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.43-$5.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$815.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $795.12 million.
Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $141.48.
In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,109,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $1,109,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $2,007,053.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,851,162.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,275 shares of company stock worth $5,126,373. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
