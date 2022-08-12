NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s Largest Position

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.6% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.24.

NVIDIA stock traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.21. The company had a trading volume of 972,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,285,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.28 and its 200-day moving average is $203.90. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

