Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYMX opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $137,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

