Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NYMX opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
