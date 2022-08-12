Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 247,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PSFE. Westpark Capital raised shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Paysafe Stock Up 0.5 %

Paysafe stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,235. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $367.67 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 126.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

