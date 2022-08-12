Oak Thistle LLC Buys 4,122 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 231.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Masimo Trading Up 0.4 %

Masimo stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.86. 7,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.