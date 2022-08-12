Oak Thistle LLC Has $792,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.23. 4,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

