Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.07 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.32. The stock had a trading volume of 75,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,104. The firm has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.27 and a 200-day moving average of $194.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

