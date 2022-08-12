Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF makes up about 1.2% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 65,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,137,000.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SVXY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 132,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,654. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45.

