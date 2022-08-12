Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 13,156 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 123.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up approximately 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $207,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Yum China by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after buying an additional 2,608,921 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Yum China by 10,461.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after buying an additional 1,851,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after buying an additional 914,384 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,032,000 after buying an additional 892,194 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

