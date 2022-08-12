Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 17,219 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 265.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 54,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 41,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 555,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 39,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,601,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $81,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,032 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.06. 300,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,099,672. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.