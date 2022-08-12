Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after purchasing an additional 340,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,747,000 after acquiring an additional 396,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,951,000 after acquiring an additional 519,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.76. 58,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

