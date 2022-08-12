Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 4,216 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chubb stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,013. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.
Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.
In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
