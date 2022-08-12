Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $216.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,840. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.95.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.28%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

